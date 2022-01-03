Nine children are receiving treatment for COVID right now at Makario Children`s Hospital and Head of the Paediatric Ward says that this is the highest number of hospitalisations since the pandemic broke out.

Dr. Elia told the Cyprus News Agency that the age of children who are receiving treatment ranges from one month to ten years old. Eight are under five.

He said that they are not in danger and the major symptom is fever. Dr. Elia said there is concern over the spread of the virus in the community which leads to kids becoming infected as well and those who are unvaccinated are the most vulnerable.

According to Dr. Elia occupancy right now reaches 90% but if there is a need for more hospitalisations they will make regulations for all children to get treatment as Makario Hospital is the reference hospital for children with COVID.

If necessary, he added, schools should remain closed for a short period of time and not for prolonged periods.