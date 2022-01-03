Nine children are receiving treatment for COVID right now at Makario Children`s Hospital and Head of the Paediatric Ward says that this is the highest number of hospitalisations since the pandemic broke out. Dr. Avraam Elia called on parents once again to vaccinate their kids.

Dr. Elia told the Cyprus News Agency that the age of children who are receiving treatment ranges from one month to ten years old. Eight are under five.

He said that they are not in danger and the major symptom is fever. Dr. Elia said there is concern over the spread of the virus in the community which leads to kids becoming infected as well and those who are unvaccinated are the most vulnerable.

According to Dr. Elia occupancy right now reaches 90% but if there is a need for more hospitalisations they will make regulations for all children to get treatment as Makario Hospital is the reference hospital for children with COVID.

He said that all parents should get their kids inoculated because without the vaccine we run the risk of infection and also of disrupting the operation of schools. If necessary, he added, schools should remain closed for a short period of time and not for prolonged periods.

Dr. Elia also said that he is not in favour of a lockdown and said that each one of us should assume his/her responsibilities. He said that the majority of citizens have shown a responsible stance and behaviour and got vaccinated and they should not pay for the irresponsible stance of the few.