Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos has told CNA that it is regrettable that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres maintains a policy of “sitting on the fence” in his reports on his Good Offices Mission and UNFICYP.

Invited to comment on the reports Pelekanos said that “we see that equidistance is maintained in the reports, possibly due to an effort by the SG to keep a window open so that the effort to resume dialogue can continue.”

It is regretful that the report “sits on the fence, since it would have been correct if facts were to be described exactly as they are.”

“I don`t believe that the effort to keep equal distances discourages Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side, on the contrary it likely gives them the right to believe that the other side`s positions are tolerated by the SG,” the Government Spokesperson said.

According to Pelekanos it is important to note that “the SG explicitly refers to the resolutions which define the Cyprus problem`s solution framework and there is a specific reference to the illegal activities in the fenced off area of Famagusta.”

“In the reports it is stressed that the United Nations position as regards the fenced-off area of Famagusta remains unchanged, while a specific reference to resolutions 550 and 789 on the fenced-off area of Famagusta is made and the SG underlines the importance of full compliance with everything provided in these two resolutions,” he added.

The Secretary General, he noted, expresses “his strong concern over Turkey`s and the Turkish Cypriot community`s actions in the fenced-off area of Famagusta and asks that tensions are avoided both on the ground and at sea.”

Pelekanos further said that on January 17, a discussion will take place at UN Security Council level about the two reports.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. Numerous rounds of peace talks under the UN auspices failed to yield results.