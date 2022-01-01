New Year’s Day message of the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou

31 December 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Compatriots,

A difficult year is coming to an end which was characterised by the pandemic, health, economic and social crisis.

What we keep from this year is mainly the struggle of the frontline workers. The gratitude we feel for the doctors, the nurses, for all those who are the lifeblood of the public health system.

What the New Year will bring is uncertain. The only thing that is certain is our determination to stand united, with a sense of solidarity, in the face of this unprecedented crisis that we are experiencing. To defend life itself, our dignity, our rights, our gains, our future.

May 2022 be the year that the prospect and hope for our country will dawn with the solution of the Cyprus problem.

The prospect of progressive change in our country, for which we will continue to work hard. To close the door once and for all to everything that shames our country and its people. To start building the Cyprus of tomorrow, the Cyprus that our children deserve, the Cyprus that we owe to our grandchildren.

All the best for the New Year. With health and happiness for all and for each and every one of us individually.

All the best for the New Year. With Solidarity, Love for Humanity, Struggle for Life.