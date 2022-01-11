First game of the new year saw Komi Kebir FC face Pantel FC.

Both teams were rusty after a 4 week break due to Covid & Christmas.

Komi FC settled quicker and got their sharp passing game going. Uljan T scored 2 well taken goals to give Komi FC a deserved 2-0 half time lead.

Komi FC raised their levels further in the 2nd half with Fabian adding a 3rd goal.

Unfortunately discipline issues for Pantel FC led to a red card for their goalkeeper & sin bins making any comeback impossible.

Alex G made a great run down the left & unselfishly square it for Michael M to score a 4th & Michael also won the ball in midfield and broke into the box from the right squaring this time for Uljan to make it 5.

Pantel were awarded a penalty late on and Jack Markou who had came on as sub adding much needed calmness & experience , confidently fired home the penalty to make the final score 5-1.

MOM Uljan Tafa – Komi FC