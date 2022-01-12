New Salamis had a good week winning two games on the trot to put them in a good position second in the Spartan South Midlands League premier five points behind the leaders Risborough.

They beat Flackwell Heath 3-2 on Saturday the first goal came from Charlie Georgiou as early as the 9th minute in the 30th minute Flackwell equalised through a well worked corner going into the break 1-1.

Flackwell took the lead in the 62nd minute and a New Salamis penalty in the 82nd minute from Derek Asamoah equalised for the reds and in the 89th minute Derek Asamoah saved the day for them with a smashing goal to give New Salamis a 3-2 win.

In their second game on Tuesday night against Broadfields United New Salamis fell behind again to 1-0 down after 18 minutes but within a minute New Salamis equalised through Elijah.Five minutes later the Reds took the lead through Charlie Georgiou .8th minute Broadfields equalised 2-2. And Just before the break Johan made it 3-2 to Salamina with a sleek penalty. Two goals in the second half from Derek Asamoah and George Lutayaa gave New Salamis a good 5-2 win.