New Salamis are really going places in the Spartan South Midlands league premier they are second and really piling on the pressure on the league leaders Risborough Rovers who drew 1-1 on Saturday they are now two points behind the league leaders.

New Salamis had Arlesey to contend with and had two good chances that they failed to capitalise on.

It looked like they were not going to score until Anthony Furlonge broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when from a cross on the left he was able to slam the ball into the back of the net from inside the box.

Two minutes later Anthony Furlonge made it 2-0 with a shot from inside the box.

Elijah scored the third with a shot just just inside the box to make it 3-0 half time in the second half the rout continued with straight after the break Elijah added his second and fourth for New Salamis Anthony furlongs cross from the left found Derek Asamoah who took a shot and the keeper saved it Elijah was there to score from the rebound

The fifth came when Elijah from the left just inside the box he curled the ball into the top corner of the net.

He scored with a half volley for the sixth.

Alesey scored their only goal with five minutes to go from a one to one with the New Salamis keeper to reduce the final score to 6-1