A new milestone has been reached to bring back to life a treasured landmark and create a dynamic civic hub for the benefit of future generations of our residents.

Last night (18 January), the council’s Cabinet gave their backing to the next stage of the Civic Centre revamp that will see the addition of an important extension to the existing Grade 2 listed building, to enable it to become both the council’s main office building as well as a thriving civic hub.

The £54m scheme will transform the 66-year-old iconic building in Wood Green with the provision of high-quality, modern offices for up to 900 staff in a new annex, along with new community and civic spaces.

When it opens the building will support the new ways of working that started before, and developed during, the pandemic, with the infrastructure to enable council staff to work highly effectively from home and in the office.

Plans for the re-energised Grade 2 listed Civic Centre, currently closed due to serious safety and structural issues, include new community areas and spaces for the public to attend and participate in public meetings, as part of a multi-purpose design.

In the future the Civic Centre will support and embody the council’s commitment to working with residents and supporting greater participation and partnership working.

Restoring the Grade 2 listed building will also substantially improve its sustainability and reduce the council’s carbon footprint, a key priority for residents.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said:

Steeped in a long and rich local history, the Civic Centre is no ordinary council office. This truly iconic building holds a special place in the hearts of many people, not least me and my family.

I was married there, so it means a lot to me and is also a symbol of unity for thousands of others who tied the knot over several decades at this treasured landmark. I am proud we will be re-establishing the Civic Centre as the focal point for public life in the very centre of our borough.

Our staff deserve a much better working environment, and the addition of safe and modern offices in an annex will support a collaborative approach to delivering services.

The re-energised building will also bring people together through high-quality community and public spaces.

We are ready to move onto the next stage of the project and create a ‘Heart of Haringey’ civic headquarters that will once again be a home of dynamic and thought-leading political debate.

The Civic Centre, which was listed by English Heritage in 2018, has a played a significant role in the history of the borough since it opened its doors in 1958.

The many legendary names to grace the building include Bernie Grant, the first-ever black leader of a local authority in Europe, and George Michael who visited to help promote the thalassemia campaign and his Cypriot roots as this illness disproportionately affects this community.

The current schedule would see detailed designs for the restoration project considered by the planning committee in autumn 2022, with the aim to start construction in summer 2023.