Most COVID-19 associated deaths in Cyprus in the last 14 deaths occurred in Limassol, with the district retaining its first rank since the last National Surveillance Report.

The report, issued on Friday as of 17/01/2022, showed that by district of residence, deceased cases were 239 (34.3%) from Limassol. During the last National Surveillance Report, deceased cases in Limassol were 222 (34.3%).

As of January 17th, 223,261 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 697 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.3%).

Since 4th January, 46,487 cases were diagnosed with the median age being 32 years. From information available for 38,388 (82.6%) cases, of which 51.7% were females (19,856), and 48.3% males (18,532).

A total of 1.6% (749) were imported and 98.4% (45,298) were locally-acquired. As of January 19th, 2022, 263 people were still hospitalised while the median age of patients still hospitalised due to COVID-19 is 66 years. Forty-four cases (20.3%) still hospitalised have comorbidities. Fourty-four cases are in intensive care units with 42 (95.5%) intubated.

The median age of current ICU patients is 65 years and 24 (58.5%) are males. Over the last 14 days, 132,832 RT PCR and 1,538,625 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

By age group, cases included 11,297 individuals aged 0-19 years-old (24.3%), 30,481 individuals aged 20-59 years (65.6%), and 4,707 individuals aged 60 years and older (10.1%), while the median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 32.

Most cases diagnosed are in Nicosia, according to the report. It said from 37,819 (81.4%) cases, 15,121 (40%) were reported in Nicosia district, 10,783 (28.5%) in Limassol, 6,166 (16.3%) in Larnaca, 3,565 (9.4%) in Pafos, and 2,148 (5.7%) in Famagusta and 36 (0.1) cases had residence abroad.

Deaths

Deaths occurred in 439 men (63%) and 258 (37%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 77 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 239 (34.3%) from Limassol, 214 (30.7%) from Nicosia, 130 (18.7%) from Larnaca, 64 (9.2%) from Pafos, 40 (5.7%) from Famagusta, and 10 deaths (1.4%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available or who had a residence abroad.

Most deaths occurred in 501 men (63.2%) and 292 (36.8%) women; the median age of all deaths was 77 years. Overall, 771 cases (11% of all hospitalised patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 66 years. ICU patients were mainly males (485, 62.9%). The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 12 days. A total of 735 ICU patients (95.3% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently 42 (95.5%) patients in ICU are intubated.

As of January 17th, 2022, among cases alive, 90.2% (n = 200,534) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation.