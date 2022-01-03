More than two thousand irregular migrants were deported from Cyprus to their countries of origin in 2021, Police spokesperson, Christos Andreou, has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), noting that during the last two years the number of deportations has doubled.

According to Andreou, in 2018 695 deportations took place while in 2019 417. In 2020 1,272 deportations were carried out while in 2021 they reached 2,320.

The Police spokesperson said that the Police proceeded, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, to various operations, especially during last year, to find illegal immigrants in Cyprus.

He noted that these operations take place all over the island, particularly in areas where there are a lot of immigrants.

Responding to a question, Andreou said that most of the illegal immigrants cross from the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus to the government-controlled areas, through the dividing Green Line.