Cyprus Health Ministry announced that a total of 8,558 vaccinations took place on Tuesday.

In Paphos vaccinations reached 1,244, in Famagusta a total of 585 vaccinations were made whereas in Larnaca there were 2,012 vaccinations. In Nicosia at one of the vaccination points at the State Fair, 915 people got their jab and 1,254 people were vaccinated at another center. Additionally, 131 vaccinations were made at Latsia Health Center.

In Limassol district 1,635 vaccinations were made at Spyros Kyprianou center, at Linopetra 620 and 162 at Kyperounta Center.