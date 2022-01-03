If schools reopen on January 10th there will be an enormous spread of COVID-19, Dr Petros Karayiannis, member of the scientific commitee on the pandemic told the Cyprus News Agency, expressing the hope that during tomorrow`s meeting with the Health Minister, the right decisions will be made.

Daily new coronavirus cases recorded in Cyprus in the last week have seen a huge spike. On Sunday, 3,538 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 3.87%.

Karayiannis said that right now there is concern over the reopening of the schools in safe conditions adding that they hoped that during the festive season there would have been a drop in the cases as schools remain closed, however the Omicron infections did not allow this to happen and we see more cases in the family environment.

Therefore, he said, we expect an enormous spread if schools open and this won`t happen in normal conditions as a large number of kids and teachers are in isolation either because they got infected or because they are close contacts of cases.

Invited to comment on the same issue on the sidelines of a visit he paid Larnaka General Hospital earlier today, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said that he will wait to hear the opinions of the experts with whom he will have a meeting on Tuesday.

Asked what other measures can be taken, Dr Karayiannis said that we need to examine all the figures by the contact tracing unit and to see where all the cases are. He said that if these cases are in the family environment then there is not much to be done but to limit the number of people in house gatherings from 20 to 10, adding however that this measure could be meaningless after the Christmas holidays.

He also said that they expected the rise in hospitalisations and this was not something odd as there is a high number in cases. He said that more rise is expected but hoped that this will not place so much pressure on the health system that it collapses.

Dr Karayiannis also said that there is, for the first time, a rise in intubated patients and their number is now more than 30.

The opinion of unionists

Head of the trade unions of primary teachers, high school teachers and technical education teachers told the Cyprus News Agency that there is a great deal of concern because of the high number of cases, adding that the issue of whether the schools should open or not must be dealt with the soonest.

OELMEK Head, the union of high school teachers, Costas Hadjisavvas said that rumours should stop as to whether the schools will open or not and if remote education will be the solution. He said that they need to be briefed the soonest as to what is going to happen. Hadjisavvas also said that statements on the reopening of not of the schools affect the senior high school students who are waiting for their exams and to matriculate.

Secretary General of OLTEK, the technical education, Lenos Loizou said that so far what they know is that they will return to schools January 10th and that the Ministers of Health and Education should come up with final decisions and solutions soon.

Head of POED, the primary school teachers union, Myria Vasiliadou said that schools should open with physical presence of the kids however measures and protocols should be in place for a safe return. She also said that measures should be taken for substitute teachers.