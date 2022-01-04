Do you recognise these men?

Officers investigating a hate incident on a Northern Line train are today releasing images in connection.

At 7pm on Saturday 11 December, a man travelling with his family was racially abused and pushed by two men as he got off the train at Tooting Broadway station.

Officers believe the men in these images may have information which could help their investigation.

Of you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 569 of 11/12/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.