Cyprus vaccination coverage in general population reached 69.6% in the last day of 2021, the Health Ministry announced. The percentage refers to fully vaccinated individuals.

In particular in ages 18 and over the coverage rose to 83%, in ages 16-17 is at 48.1% and in ages 12-15 is at 36.3%.

By December 31st, 297.589 citizens were administered the booster shot.

A walk in and by appointment centre operates today at the State Fair only for children 5 – 11. Health Minister and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry will be visiting this centre. The vaccinations are carried out with the cooperation of the paediatric society.

The Minister will also visit today the General Hospitals in Limassol and Pafos