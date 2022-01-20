Labour councillors are pushing for the council to work with water companies, the Environment Agency and Network Rail/rail companies to more quickly tackle areas across the borough where raw sewage and water is overflowing on to pavements and parks.

As a result of a Labour member’s item discussed at Environment Committee on 13 January, officers have agreed to report back to the next meeting with an update of action being taken at a range of problem sites, including:

Cricklewood station

Beaconsfield Road, Friern Barnet

Stoneyfields Park, Edgware

Watling Park, Burnt Oak

Barnet Lane, Totteridge

Barnet Labour Environment spokesperson, Cllr Alan Schneiderman said:

“I am pleased that as a result of Labour councillors raising this issue action has finally started to fix the blocked drain at Cricklewood Station, which has been flooding the footway under the railway bridge and endangering pedestrians.

“Sewage and water overflowing onto our pavements and parks is a serious health and safety issue. Action to tackle these problems is taking far too long and in some cases years. I hope that raising this now will lead to a renewed focus on finding solutions as quickly as possible.”

Barnet Labour Communities spokesperson, Cllr Sara Conway said: