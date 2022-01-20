Posted on

Labour councillors are pushing for the council to work with water companies, the Environment Agency and Network Rail/rail companies to more quickly tackle areas across the borough where raw sewage and water is overflowing on to pavements and parks.
As a result of a Labour member’s item discussed at Environment Committee on 13 January, officers have agreed to report back to the next meeting with an update of action being taken at a range of problem sites, including:
Cricklewood station
Beaconsfield Road, Friern Barnet
Stoneyfields Park, Edgware
Watling Park, Burnt Oak
Barnet Lane, Totteridge
Barnet Labour Environment spokesperson, Cllr Alan Schneiderman said:
“I am pleased that as a result of Labour councillors raising this issue action has finally started to fix the blocked drain at Cricklewood Station, which has been flooding the footway under the railway bridge and endangering pedestrians.
“Sewage and water overflowing onto our pavements and parks is a serious health and safety issue. Action to tackle these problems is taking far too long and in some cases years. I hope that raising this now will lead to a renewed focus on finding solutions as quickly as possible.”
Barnet Labour Communities spokesperson, Cllr Sara Conway said:
“It’s simply unacceptable that every time there is heavy rain, sewage and foul water floods across a path in Watling Park and on a path by Stoneyfields Park that children and parents have to use to walk to school. The Council need to urgently engage with the water company to get this fixed properly.”
Local campaigner and Edgwarebury Labour candidate, Josh Tapper said:
“Stoneyfields Park is treasured by local people, and it’s a place where many children and parents walk through to get to school. That’s why it’s even more concerning that raw sewage is flooding the path through the park, which has been subject to neglect for all too long by the Council. A lot of great work is already being done by the Friends of Stoneyfields Park – which I’m proud to be a part of – to clean up the park. It’s now time for the Council to treat this as a priority and urgently engage with the water company to get this fixed.”

