The two top teams of the morning in the KOPA League Olympia league leaders versus second placed Komi Kebir played out a very entertaining match on Sunday a great advertisement for our community with awesome end to end football with both teams performing all round club performances very solid. Its a shame somebody had to win.

Komi Kebir started off the better side and never took advantage of the chances their created in fact the Olympia goalkeeper Luke Wood was outstanding as was the Komi keeper Vangelis.

But the excitement became really abundant towards the end when Komi’s Uljan hit a ferocious shot from outside the box and the Olympia goalkeeper pulled off a great save to tip it over the bar.just after Olympia had a shot hit the post.

And with ten minutes to go Olympia’s Zack Uribadiri clinched the game for his side with a shot on the right just outside the box that went into the far corner of the net.

This win keeps Olympia on top with 27 points and Komi Kebir go third on 21 points. Apoel leap into second place on 21 points but with a superior goal average to Komi Kebir after beating Omonia Youth 4-2.