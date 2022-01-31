Nissi 3 Olympia 7

Panathinaikos 2 Apoel 5

Pantel 3 Omonia Youth 4

I was again able to witness another exceptional entertaining game in the KOPA League with excitement right up to the end and seven goals to show for it.

It was 2-0 with goals coming from Konstantino Kyprianou with a drive from outside the box into the far bottom corner of the net.

The second a diving header from Andrea Kyprianou.Pantel reduced the score to 2-1 when Chris Spyrou pounced on a Omonia Youth defence error to get behind them and score. Marco Touroulis scored the third for Omonia Youth to go into the break 3-1 up.

The second half looked like there were no goals coming then the Pantel keeper was sent off and it changed the game when Pantel reduced the score to 3-2 through Dimitri Christodoulou.

Omonia Youth scored through Marco Touroulis with a shot just inside the box to make it 4-2. And with ten minutes to go Pantel scored through Terry Georgiou to make it 4-3 final score and a win for Omonia Youth.

Nissi almost pulled off s surprise result against League leaders Olympia twice they took the lead 1-0 then 2-1 but could not hold on to the lead and Olympia went onto win 7-3.

Nissis goals came from Aristos Aristotelous, Theokli Shoukri and Stefan Pakkos. Elias goals came from Elia 3, Yemi 3 and George Yianni.

Second placed Apoel got off to a good start 2-0 up at half time and eventual winners at 5-2 Apoel goals came from Charlie Georgiou, Harrison Georgiou, Andreas Chambi, Inarho Martin and Danny Coolridge. Both Panathinaikos goals came from Andrew Yiasoumi.