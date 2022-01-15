The brand new single from Konstantinos Argiros, titled Tibota Esi was released on Saturday, along with a unique music video featuring Eleni Foureira.

The track sees Konstantinos collaborate once again with renowned Cypriot composer George Theofanous, whilst lyrics are signed to Eleana Vrachali

It’s an emotional zeimbekiko, combining the much loved laiko sound with modern orchestration and production.

Tibota Esi, which is already dominating the Greek digital charts and enjoying countless YouTube views, is accompanied by a cinematic style video clip, directed by Giannis Demolitsa and co-starring fellow Panik Records artist Eleni Foureira as a lap dancer and Konstantinos’ love interest.

The clip sees him falling head over heels for Eleni at a club and subsequently following her to other venues where she delivers private dances.

The two popular performers present Chapter 1 of an interesting story which will be continued…

Konstantinos’ previous release, Telika, a collaboration with Rack, remained at the top of the Greek charts for nine consecutive weeks. It boasts 7.4 million views on YouTube and 3.2 million streams on Spotify.