Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has donated 70% of his total earnings from the 1999 film The Matrix to Cancer Research – that’s approximately $31.5 million, as according to The New York Post, he earned a total of $45 million for the blockbuster.

Whilst filming the first Matrix film Keanu’s youngest sister was battling cancer and the actor put his life on hold to care for her. Even after her recovery, however, Keanu has continued his philanthropic work, establishing a private fund back in the early 2000s for cancer research.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Keanu auctioned off a 15-minute Zoom date with himself, with money donated going to Camp Rainbow Gold, a summer program for Idaho children with cancer. The winning bidder paid more than $19,000 for the brief date.