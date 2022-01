Join them on Sunday 30th January for a formal tea after the Divine Liturgy in support of our Ladies Committee ‘Ai Myroforai’ art St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camberwell..

Address 305 Camberwell New Road, London, SE5 0TF

We will be collecting memberships and celebrating the start of the new year with cutting of the Vasilopitta!

All welcome – service starts at 9.15am