As temperatures dip this week, the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) will protect homeless people by providing them with safe and warm emergency accommodation.
If you’re worried about someone sleeping rough in Islington, you can let us know by sending an alert to Street Link 🚨
https://orlo.uk/BL7ot
We’ll ensure accommodation is offered to all those who are found.
