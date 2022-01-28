#CooperateIslington is giving grants to established, new or early stage co-ops looking to succeed in Islington.
You can read more about the programme here: https://orlo.uk/pCHA6
The programme aims to help develop 10 new cooperative businesses in Islington b y the end of the year while also offering support for existing co-ops in the borough.
In addition to mentoring and free access to workspace, seed funding grants will also be offered to Co-ops looking to help Islington thrive in business and as a community.
To find out more and get involved go to https://orlo.uk/xCG2t