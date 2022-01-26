Police investigating two incidents where a man shouted racial abuse at members of the public in a north London park have released an image of a person they would like to identify.

Both incidents happened in September 2021 in Waterlow Park, N6.

The first incident occurred on 7 September when a man and a woman in their 20s reported that they had been walking through Waterlow Park – they were approached by a man who began shouting racial abuse and following them.

Officers attended and searched the park but the suspect had left the area.

The second report was made to police by a woman in her 40s on 18 September relating to incidents that had happened between late August and 17 September.

Following these incidents, officers from the local neighbourhood policing team were tasked to patrol Waterlow Park but no suspect has been identified. Both investigations were also reviewed by the Central North’s Hate Crime officer.

Officers are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with both incidents. If you recognise this man, or know of his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6003/7Sep21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Met does not tolerate any form of discrimination or abuse. We are committed to working with partners, such as MOPAC, TruVision, Tell Mama, Galop and Inclusion London, to robustly tackle hate crime by holding offenders to account, bringing prosecutions where appropriate, and in particular, supporting victims.

Anyone in London who is a victim of a hate crime is asked to report it to the police via 101 or tweeting @MetCC. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online, or via the TruVision website: https://www.report-it.org.uk/