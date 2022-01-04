Firefighters have issued a warning to never leave candles unattended after a house fire on Oakleigh Park South in Whetstone.

Part of the first floor and part of the roof space of a detached house were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an unattended candle.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“There were also no working smoke alarms in the property. Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning to fire, providing time to escape. You should have smoke alarms in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.”

The Brigade was called at 1003 and the fire was under control by 1046. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Barnet, Southgate and Finchley fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ candle safety top tips

Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed.

Place candles, incense and oil burners in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.

Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – that’s things like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair.

Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath.

LED candles can be a great alternative – they’re safe even if you fall asleep or forget to blow them out.