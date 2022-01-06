Four fire engines and around 20 firefighters tackled a house fire on Barrenger Road in Hornsey.

Half of the first floor and part of the roof was damaged by the blaze.

A woman left the property before the Brigade arrived. She was suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 0537 and the fire was under control by 0701. Fire crews from Hornsey, Finchley, Southgate and Kentish Road fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.