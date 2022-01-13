National celebrations for Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch are to take place the weekend of 2 to 5 June 2022 and we want as many local residents as possible to be involved.

Funding up to £500 is available to support events taking place over that weekend. That could be a street party, the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’, or a get together with your community group. However you choose to celebrate, there may be a grant for you.

Councillor Meenal Sachdev, Portfolio Holder for Community, Leisure, Culture and Health, said: “The last two years have been an extraordinarily difficult time for many of our residents and businesses. The pandemic has threatened our mental and physical health and wellbeing, put businesses at risk, had an impact of the education of our young and cruelly taken people away from loved ones.

“A weekend of celebrations for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will help bring communities together through street parties, lunches, beacon lighting and tree planting.

“We want to help people celebrate with their loved ones for a weekend of fun and festivities, so if you are planning an event, please contact us to see if your event is eligible for funding. We look forward to hearing what is happening in Hertsmere.”

Information and ideas on how to get involved can be found at: https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/get-involved-with-the-platinum-jubilee/

Further information on the grant, how to apply and the application form can be found on our website: www.hertsmere.gov.uk/queensjubilee

Applications open 11 January and close on 1 March. Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application by 31 March 2022.