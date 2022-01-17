Hertfordshire County Council has awarded its first bus route contract based purely on usage of an electric vehicle.

The PB1 service in Potters Bar, operated by Metroline, will use a new zero emission single deck bus. The service is a self-contained route within the town and is ideal for electric bus operation. Now the vehicle is operational, evaluation will take place with a view to determining their suitability on other similar routes.

Operating the PB1 service, which was first launched in 1977, will help to focus and meet the county’s sustainable and environmental targets.

Phil Bibby, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, Hertfordshire County Council, said: ‘’I’m delighted that Hertfordshire has its first electric bus service. It’s a further indication of our commitment to the Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy and Action Plan.

‘’Creating a cleaner, greener and healthier environment for residents to live and work in is so important. I hope this service will lead to further ones being introduced in the near future.”

