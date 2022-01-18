Hertfordshire Safeguarding Adults Board (HSAB) is calling all Hertfordshire Residents to improve safety in their homes

More than three quarters of fire related deaths happen in the home[1]. You can make sure that your home is safe by arranging a Safe & Well visit from the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Safe & Well visits are carried out by uniformed officers free of charge. You will receive advice on making your home safe and on staying well. Fire and Rescue Service will fit smoke detectors where necessary and check your existing ones. With a working smoke alarm, you are 4 times more likely to survive[2]. Safe & Well visits are available to anyone. It won’t cost you a penny, but it could save a life.

Everyone can benefit from fire safety advice, but some groups in our community may be at greater risk. Homes of older people, people with disabilities, those with visual or hearing impairments, people who hoard and those who use drugs or alcohol, may need greater consideration when it comes to fire safety. If you are caring for a family member or a friend, speak to them about fire risk. You can help them access the service and feel safer in their home.

Help is available so get in touch online or by telephone on 0300 123 4046

If you are worried about a young person’s or child’s behaviour around fire you can report it anonymously at Report dangerous behaviour around fire.

Make a fire escape plan

If there is a fire in your home, it’ll be much easier for you to escape if you’ve already thought about the best way to get out quickly.

Work out an escape route and keep it clear of obstructions

Keep keys to doors and windows accessible

Check all the family know how to escape

Tell family or friends who may stay at your home overnight

If a fire starts in your home act fast. Every second counts!

Raise the alarm

Get out

Get others out if you can safely. Don’t risk your own life

Call the fire service on 999 or 112

Stay out – don’t go back in for anything

The Hertfordshire Safeguarding Adults Board is a partnership of public sector organisations with the key role of shaping and monitoring safeguarding practice to create a safer Hertfordshire.