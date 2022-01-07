If your child is due to start primary school or move on to junior or middle school in September, make sure you apply now. It is vital that parents make their application on time.

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2022 is to visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions and complete the online application form.

If you apply online, you can:

Amend your application at any time up to the closing date

Access your school offer before allocation letters are received

Accept your school allocation online.

Last year, 99 per cent of parents applied this way and found the system quick, easy and secure.

A quick and easy way of obtaining all the information you need about the primary, junior and middle process is by going to www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions

Parents without internet access can request a paper application form that must be returned direct to the Admissions and Transport Team by Saturday 15 January 2022. Application forms cannot be returned to any Hertfordshire school.

Before making an application, parents and carers are strongly advised to read the information on the website thoroughly and where possible, attend school open events or watch virtual tours to help them make their preferences. Parents/carers should contact schools directly to find out more. Individual school information is available on the online school directory at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/schooldirectory

Parents are advised to check www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions for any updates to the published admission arrangements or timescales and for advice on where to find extra help about applying for places.