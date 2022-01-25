New data on COVID-19 infections sequencing suggest that the Omicron variant is dominant among new infections, the Ministry of Health has said.

New data on infections sequencing on January 21 show that 165 from 192 samples checked or 86% were infections with the Omicron variant.

Of the 133 samples in the community from January 9 to January 16, 126 were infections with the Omicron variant which corresponds to 94.7% which only 7 samples were infected with the Delta variant.

However, the Ministry highlights that none of the 126 of the Omicron infections detected needed hospital treatment.

Furthermore, of the 59 samples submitted by the public hospitals for the period of January 1 to 17, 39 samples were infected with the Omicron variant and 7 with the Delta variant, while the remaining 13 were not identified to satisfactory degree.

The Ministry recalled sequencing carried out in previous weeks revealed 435 cases in Cyprus infected with the Omicron variant.

