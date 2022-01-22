Haringey Council has committed to continue providing crucial support for survivors of domestic abuse with a funding uplift bringing the total investment in these services to over £659,000 since August 2020.

This ensures that women and girls who have suffered domestic abuse will continue to have access to refuge provision and floating support in the borough.

Refuge provision consists of 15 units providing accommodation for periods of up to two years, while our floating support service offers tenancy sustainment support for people who have moved on from refuge provision.

The services are delivered by Solace Women’s Aid, a charity that exists to end the harm done through violence against women and girls.

The funding, approved by Cabinet yesterday, secures refuge and floating support services until January 2023 and January 2024 respectively, during which time the council will consider options to further extend and expand provision.

Cllr Lucia das Neves, Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care and Well-being, said:

“Our domestic abuse services are a vital lifeline for so many women and girls who have suffered horrific violence and abuse. As well as keeping survivors safe from harm, they prevent homelessness and provide advocacy and advice to enable women and girls to live full, independent lives.

“This funding ensures that women and girls will continue to have access to these vital services, but we know that we need to continue our focus on this area to meet the increasing need for support.

“Over the next 12 months we will be looking at ways we can further expand provision in this area in accordance with our new duties under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, as well as working with our partners to continue to implement our 10-year strategy for addressing and preventing violence against women and girls in Haringey.”