Kingstonian’s promotion charge was hit hard against Enfield at the weekend, but they’d been in good form prior to that match, having won four of their previous five. The K’s travelled to Haringey Borough, and by half time were two goals down, Jorge Djassi-Sambu with both of them, but roared back after the break. Ollie Cook got one back just before the hour, Elliott Buchanan equalised just after it, and then three minutes from time Buchanan grabbed the winner, sending the K’s back into the top five.