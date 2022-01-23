Haringey Borough had begun to climb the table, unbeaten in four and unlucky to only take a point in each of their last two. Bottom side Leatherhead travelled to Coles Park this afternoon and found early on that their luck hadn’t yet changed, Mekhi Leacock-McLeod putting Borough ahead on eight minutes, but the Tanners got level and silenced the Bell End seven minutes before the break, Joshua Bohui equalising from the spot- and then silenced all but their own fans when taking the lead just before the interval, Archie Burnett making it two-one.

Another spot kick, this one to the hosts, drew them level- David Olufemi converting- but Borough then did themselves no favours when Alfred Bawling saw red. Just how much damage that did was demonstrated a minute from time, when Jermaine McGlashan earned a critical three points for the Tanners.