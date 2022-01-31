HARINGEY Borough overcame a battling East Thurrock at Rookery Hill, by a scoreline which didn’t reflect the balance of the match.Boro took a two-goal lead into the break, despite plenty of Rocks pressure, which allowed them to stand firm as the hosts halved that lead almost immediately.

Haringey Borough won 3-1 their goals coming from Olufemi, Rakim Richards and

Sami Bessadi.