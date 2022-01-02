Christmas Day had seen the 3 month landmark of the last Boro victory, not to be put off a significant number of the 304 in attendance were there to support the team, there was a nervous air around the ground.

The game itself early on wasn’t a classic, we passed the ball around well but most our efforts were from long range, the best chance fell to Wingate & Finchley who hit the crossbar but there weren’t that many chances.

Given it was an away game it was almost inevitable that we conceded first when a shot from the edge of the area took a deflection and went in, that was after 30 minutes.

Rather than cause panic it actually inspired us and from then to half time it was all Boro, Our best effort was soon after the goal but was thumped over when clean through and landed somewhere near North Finchley. After bemoaning all the long range efforts, see paragraph 2, it was clear that Boro had a plan, as striding out of defence Michael O’Donoghue wouldn’t be stopped and unleashed a long range powerful daisy cutter that was perfectly placed into the bottom corner. Total disbelief, sorry wild celebrations.

That was on 45 minutes and the cliché goes there’s no better time to score so half time team talks needed rewriting.

The second half begun very like the first ended with Boro in the ascendancy, Bobson and Andronicos were getting into good positions wide and the two combined to score the winning goal, Bobson picking the ball up wide left, beating the defender, dribbling the ball along the goal line and then sliding it into the penalty box for the onrushing Andronicos to slot the ball home.

We only had 18 minutes to hold on, we’d been here before this season, towards the end Wingate & Finchley had a few chances but it was difficult to tell if they should have taken them when watching the game through your fingers.

The whistle went and the long 3 months without a win was over.

Haringey Borough finally, finally picked up a win last time out, after thirteen failed attempts. They welcomed a much-improved Brightlingsea Regent, the visitors arriving on White Hart Lane on the back of two victories, and it was the hosts who opened the scoring, Ade Cole getting the Bell End bouncing on twenty seven minutes. It was two-nil nine minutes before the break, Jorge Djassi-Sambu doubling the advantage, and the fans of that bus stop near Tottenham were celebrating loudly when Andronicos Georgiou made it three from the spot seven minutes after the restart. Borough end the day in fourteenth.