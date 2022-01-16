Haringey Borough drew 0-0 in the big North London derby in the Isthmian League versus Enfield in front of a big crowd.
Another hard fought and entertaining games. Both teams defended very well and had their stacking spells. The penalty save by the Haringey Borough keeper was a key moment but lots of positives especially the clean sheet for both teams.
Hard fought local derby for both Haringey Borough and Enfield Town.
