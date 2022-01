Happy birthday to Archimandrite Theophanis Petrou who celebrates his 80th birthday today.

Born in Kythrea in 1942, one of eight siblings.

Came to England on a ship in 1962.

Married Helen in 1969. (Widowed in 1998)

Has two sons, Pierre and Marino.

Owned several snack bars, cafes, sandwich shops and delicatessens before joining the priesthood in 1997.

Currently serving the orthodox community at St Athanasios in Cambridge.­