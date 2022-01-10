Our very best wishes to our philately contributor Mr Andreas Menelaou who celebrates his 90th birthday today Monday 10th January 2022.

Mr Menelaou from Pervolia, Larnaca has been preparing philatelic articles for Parikiaki for over 40 years. He was also a contributor for Vema newspaper.

We wish him a very happy birthday and a happy new year 2022, full of health, happiness and prosperity.

Best wishes also from his children Katerina Mavrommati, Miriam Nicola and Mel Menelaou, sons-in-law Elias and George, grandchildren Chrystalla (and partner Mike), Peter (and partner Era), Christopher (and wife Melissa), Pantelis and Sophia, and great-grandchildren Leon, Lucia, Andreas, Katerina, Zack and Mila.

“Truly an amazing man to his beautiful family,” daughter Katerina told Parikiaki, adding, “It’s great that he still keeps active with his stamp collecting and socialising.”

Hronia Polla Mr Menelaou!

Να ζήσεις και να τα εκατοστήσεις!