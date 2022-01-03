Metropolitan Kosmas of Aetolia and Acarnania, western Greece, a staunch anti-vaxxer, has died of Covid-19 after a month-long with the virus. He was 76.The bishop, who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, was admitted to a hospital in Agrinio on December 1 with Covid-19 infection before being moved to an ICU room at the capital’s Evangelismos hospital.

His ICU admission sparked controversy among his critics.

Kosmas was a vociferous critic of government measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, including mask use and vaccination.

During a sermon in 2020, Kosmas lashed at those who were reluctant to attend a packed church, calling them “unfaithful.”

“God does not allow you to be infected. God does not infect! It is a holy place, the temple is heavenly,” he said.

Last year, Kosmas was summoned by the Holy Synod to explain himself over his “disobedience and disrespect of the unanimous decision of the collective body of the Church of Greece” regarding the coronavirus health measures during the Easter period.

The cleric’s 75-year-old sister died of Covid-related complications on December 13. She was also unvaccinated.