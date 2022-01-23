Panetolikos has been the flavor of the week in the Super League. Last weekend the Agrinio team shocked AEK 2-1 in Athens, then on Wednesday it went on to defeat champion Olympiakos by the same score for the Cup quarterfinals (the first leg) at home, and on Saturday it stunned high-flying OFI at Iraklio.

The team managed by Giannis Anastasiou downed OFI with a spectacular 4-2 result that matched the quality of the game in Crete.

After a rather mediocre start to the season, Panetolikos has surprisingly risen to ninth in the standings with even a top-six finish (leading to the play-offs) not beyond reach anymore, after beating sixth-placed OFI.

For leader Olympiakos it was business as usual at home, with a 2-0 win over PAS Giannina on Sunday. Giorgos Massouras and Tiquinho scored for the Reds, that still enjoy a nine-point lead over their next opponent, PAOK.

The Thessaloniki team geared up for its huge match at home next weekend with a 4-0 road win over Volos. Jasmin Kurtic, Ingi Ingason, Joan Sastre and Chuba Akpom were on target for PAOK.

AEK, still one point behind PAOK, had a safe passage from Peristeri downing Atromitos 2-0 on Sunday, courtesy of goals by Giorgos Tzavellas and Steven Zuber.

Fourth-placed Panathinaikos scored its second win away from home, as an Aitor strike late in the first half sufficed for the Greens to beat Ionikos 1-0 at Nikaia on Saturday.

Aris and Lamia produced a goalless draw in Thessaloniki on Sunday.

On Monday Asteras Tripolis greets Apollon Smyrnis.