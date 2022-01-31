Olympiakos is now very close to clinching the top spot of the regular season unbeaten, following its 1-1 draw at PAOK on Sunday, while AEK has lost further ground, losing once again at home.

The PAOK vs Olympiakos match did not live up to expectations at Toumba, but had two goals within two minutes. First Ousseynou Ba headed into his own net an Andrija Zivkovic free-kick after 41 minutes, and then Tiquinho equalized for Olympiakos with a close-range header.

The champion has retained its nine-point lead over PAOK, but has also extended its advantage over third-placed AEK to 11 points, as the Yellows suffered a third consecutive loss at home, with the same score too: Volos won 2-1 in Athens for what could be seen as the biggest win in its short history.

Tom van Veert scored twice for Volos, before receiving his second yellow card, rendering irrelevant Sergio Araujo’s goal for AEK.

Panathinaikos, in fourth, also lost at home, as Asteras Tripolis won 1-0 in Athens on Saturday. A late penalty kick by Jeronimo Barrales gave Asteras victory, but Panathinaikos was aggrieved to have a good goal disallowed as offside, although scorer Aitor had got the ball from an opponent.

Aris scored a precious 2-0 win at Panetolikos to calm nerves in the yellow half of Thessaloniki.

Lamia came from behind to see off visiting OFI 2-1, while Ionikos moved away from trouble with a 2-1 home win over struggling Atromitos.

PAS Giannina beat bottom team Apollon 2-0 to join Panathinaikos in fourth, but having played one more game.

Kathimerini