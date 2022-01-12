The Omicron variant of the coronavirus deprived the Super League of five out of its seven games this weekend, but can take nothing away from Volos’ glorious win over Panathinaikos on Sunday. A day earlier OFI drew at home with PAS Giannina.

Volos put an end to its losing streak to beat 10-man Panathinaikos 3-1 in a game that had one major refereeing error and many defensive mistakes by the Panathinaikos defense.

Dutchman Tom van Weert has risen to the top of the scorers’ list with two goals on the night, to reach a tally of 10 so far, with Nicolas Oroz putting the icing on the cake. Sebastian Palacios had pulled one back for the Greens.

However Panathinaikos is protesting about the straight red card shown just before half-time to Facundo Sanchez, for accidentally stepping on an opponent’s ankle, with the score still at 1-0.

Panathinaikos sources said the club is withdrawing its confidence in the head of the Central Refereeing Committee, Englishman Mark Clattenburg.

On Saturday OFI and PAS drew 1-1 in Iraklio. Fifth-placed PAS led with Juan Jose Perea, but an Adil Nabi shot deep into injury time went in off Rodrigo Erramuspe to level things up.

The matches that got postponed were the following: AEK vs PAOK, Olympiakos vs Asteras Tripolis, Aris vs Atromitos, Ionikos vs Apollon and Panetolikos vs Lamia.