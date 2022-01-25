The French diplomat outlined the priorities set by France, which has assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for this six-month period. On this occasion, there was an exchange of views on a number of issues affecting the lives of both Cypriot working people, as well as the working people in all member states.

The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL briefed the French Ambassador that the stalemate on the Cyprus problem that has been going on for more than four years is of particular concern for the future of Cyprus. He also underlined that Turkey’s provocative actions in Varosha and the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus are leading to new fait accompli. S.Stefanou also pointed out that AKEL has a proposal for overcoming the deadlock and the resumption of the talks on the agreed basis and framework with the aim of achieving the solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation.