Four COVID-19 patients lost their lives and 5,202 new coronavirus cases were traced, Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Wednesday. The positivity rate stands at 4%.

The total number of patients who have died is now 650 and the number of cases 188,380.

According to the Ministry, 205 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital, 70 of them in a critical condition. A percentage of 80% of those who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Eighteen post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated in a critical condition in an Intensive Treatment Unit and are intubated.

A total of 130,076 tests were carried out on Wednesday using PCR method (14,588) and antigen rapid tests (115,488).

The four persons who have died of COVID-19 are three women and one man. Aν 84 year old woman died on January 4 in Larnaca General Hospital, an 80 year old man passed away on January 5 in Nicosia General Hospital, a 58 year old woman died on January 5 in Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Treatment Unit and a 91 year old woman passed away on January 5 in Limassol General Hospital.

Out of the 650 patients who have lost their lives 411 are men (63.2%) and 239 are women (36.8%). Their median age is 76 years old.

Out of the 70 patients treated in hospitals, whose condition is deemed critical, 28 are intubated, 3 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and 39 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 5,202 new cases were traced as follows: 112 cases out of 747 samples taken during contact tracing, 108 cases out of 3,841 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 970 cases out of 9,510 samples taken at the private initiative, 63 cases out of 467 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 2,634 cases out of 75,037 samples tested using antigen rapid tests in private clinical labs and pharmacies and 1315 cases out of 40,451 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.