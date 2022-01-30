As part of ongoing work to tackle serious and violent crime in Westminster, four men were arrested on Friday, 28 January, as a result of the Met’s deployment of Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology.

The four men were arrested by officers who reviewed alerts from the LFR system. They are:

[A] A 32-year-old man for being wanted on an extradition warrant in relation to allegations of drugs offences and serious assault. He is also wanted for fraud and for being unlawfully at large.

[B] A 40-year-old man for being wanted on warrant for a traffic offence.

[C] A 31-year-old man for being wanted on warrant for drugs offences.

[D] A man (we await confirmation of his age) who was wanted in connection with alleged threats to kill.

The high-visibility deployment was part of a longer-term operation to tackle serious violence in the area. The deployment was clearly signposted and local neighbourhood officers engaged with the general public, explaining the operation and handing out leaflets about LFR.

For more information on Live Facial Recognition, please visit our website: https://www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fr/facial-recognition