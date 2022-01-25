Three flights of Aegean Airlines from Larnaka to Athens were cancelled, due to bad weather. Flights were scheduled for Monday evening at 2040 local time and Tuesday morning at 05.25 and 10.30.

Another flight from Athens to Larnaca, which was set to take off at 1535 today, left with a delay of an hour.

Aegean Airlines informs its passengers that if weather conditions permit, flights will take place Tuesday from noon onwards and that the flight program on Wednesday will be affected due to cancellations and change of times.

Passengers are advised to visit the company`s website at www.aegeanair.com as well as Olympic Air`s at www.olympicair.com for further information on cancellations and change of timetable. They can also change their tickets if they were due to travel today and tomorrow without rebooking fees.