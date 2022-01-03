Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Bridlington Road in Edmonton.

Most of a ground floor flat was damaged by the blaze. One woman left the flat before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the blaze was accidental and involved a chip pan.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Chip pans and cooking with hot oil can be really dangerous and the risk increases when you start frying food more than once.

“All it can take is for you to become distracted for a few seconds and your cooking oil can quickly go up in flames.

“Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.”

The Brigade was called at 0029 and the fire was under control by 0134. Fire crews from Edmonton, Enfield, Tottenham and Chingford fire stations were at the scene.

Firefighters’ tips for safer cooking

Take extra care when cooking with hot oil as it can easily overheat and catch fireNever fill the pan more than one third full of fat or oilMake sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil – oil and water are a dangerous mixUse an electronic deep fat fryer if possible – they have automatic temperature controls and are much safer