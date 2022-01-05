Five people died due to COVID-19 while authorities in Cyprus announced 5,457 new cases, on Tuesday, marking a new record high in the country. Total infections since the outbreak of the pandemic rose to 183,178 and total deaths to 646.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalisations climbed to 209, from 201 yesterday, while patients treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs rose to 76.



Total tests carried out on Tuesday amounted to 122,801 with the daily positivity rate rising to 4.44%.



According to the Ministry of Health, the people who passed away due to COVID are a 73 year-old woman who died on January 2 at Nicosia General Hospital ICU, an 82 year-old man who died on January 3 at Nicosia General Hospital, a 43 year-old man who dies on January 4 at Nicosia General Hospital ICU, an 84 year-old man who died on January 4 at Pahos General Hospital and a 55 year-old woman who died on January 4 at Nicosia General Hospital ICU.



Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 646, of whom 410 or 63.5% male and 236 or 36.5% female with a median age of 76 years.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 209, of whom 76 are being treated in a serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 32 are intubated in ICUs, 4 are in an ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 40 patients are in ACUs, the Ministry added.



Data show that 78% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 15 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



According to the Ministry, the 5,457 new COVID cases were detected following 122,801 tests, of which 18,576 were PCR tests and 104,225 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 490 cases were detected following 3,121 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 143 new cases were diagnosed after 5,489 tests done at the airports, 1067 new infections were detected after 9,286 tests carried out privately, 25 new cases were diagnosed after 360 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 2,715 new cases were detected after 70,186 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 1007 new infections were diagnosed after 34,039 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 10 new cases were diagnosed following 317 tests done on GP referrals.