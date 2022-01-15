Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at St Pancras International Station on Euston Road in Kings Cross.

Firefighters tackled a small fire in an electrical intake room on the ground floor of the three-storey railway station.

Around 20 people left the building before the arrival of the Brigade. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1451 and the fire was under control by 1620. Fire crews from Soho, Islington and Kentish Town fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation