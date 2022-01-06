Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a leisure centre on Norman Street in Islington.

Part of the basement is alight.

Station Commander David Reed, who is at the scene, said: “Around nine members of staff and 15 customers left the building uninjured before the Brigade arrived.

“There was smoke coming through a grill at pavement level, which is now subsiding. Residents in nearby properties are advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

“Ironmonger Row and Norman Street are closed in both directions and we encourage people to avoid the area.

“Firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the afternoon.”

The Brigade was called at 0941. Fire crews from Shoreditch, Islington, Euston, Whitechapel, Dowgate and Bethnal Green fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.